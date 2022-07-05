Saudi Steel Pipe Co. and Aramco sign supply contract

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 13:34:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Saudi Arabian pipe manufacturer Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has announced that it has inked a contract for the supply of oil and gas pipes to Saudi Arabia-based oil and gas company Aramco worth SAR 58 million ($15.45 million).

Under the contract, Saudi Steel Pipe will supply oil and gas pipes to Aramco until July 2023.

Both companies had signed a similar contract worth SAR 97 million over 10 months on May 23 this year.

Saudi Steel Pipe provides a full range of products including OCTG pipes, line pipes and API pipes, along with related accessories and services.