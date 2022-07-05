﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. and Aramco sign supply contract

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 13:34:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabian pipe manufacturer Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has announced that it has inked a contract for the supply of oil and gas pipes to Saudi Arabia-based oil and gas company Aramco worth SAR 58 million ($15.45 million).

Under the contract, Saudi Steel Pipe will supply oil and gas pipes to Aramco until July 2023.

Both companies had signed a similar contract worth SAR 97 million over 10 months on May 23 this year.

Saudi Steel Pipe provides a full range of products including OCTG pipes, line pipes and API pipes, along with related accessories and services.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East 

Similar articles

Ukraine-based Interpipe’s output and sales decline in Q1 amid war

05 Jul | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 6.6 percent in late June

04 Jul | Steel News

US rig count slips while Canadian count increases week-on-week

01 Jul | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices stable amid scrap market optimism

01 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly move down

01 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Germany’s Hoberg & Driesch to establish distributor in Serbia

30 Jun | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices decline

29 Jun | Tube and Pipe

US OCTG exports down 7.5 percent in April

28 Jun | Steel News

US issues final AD duty on welded line pipe from S. Korea

28 Jun | Steel News

EU makes quota adjustments for some countries

27 Jun | Steel News