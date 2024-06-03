﻿
Saudi-based G5PS inks another spiral-welded steel pipe supply contract with Aramco

Monday, 03 June 2024 10:30:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Group Five Pipe Saudi Company (G5PS) has announced that it has inked a contract with Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco for steel pipes worth over SAR 186 million ($49.6 million), including VAT.

Under the contract, G5PS will manufacture spiral-welded steel pipes tailored for one of the projects owned by Aramco and supply them to Aramco over two months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected starting from the second quarter of the financial year 2025.

In January, G5PS inked a contract with Aramco for steel pipes worth over SAR 34 million, including VAT, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


