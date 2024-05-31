﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks multi contracts for pipe supply

Friday, 31 May 2024 12:12:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has inked a contract with local company Alrawaf Contracting Company for the supply of coated steel pipes worth over SAR 142 million ($37.86 million), including tax.

Under the contract, East Pipes Co. will supply coated steel pipes to Alrawaf over a period of 19 months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 and the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

In addition, the company has also inked multi contracts with local company Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Company for the supply of steel pipes worth over SAR 57 million ($15.2 million), including tax. Under the contracts, East Pipes Co. will supply steel pipes to Al-Rashid over a period of four months. The financial impact of these contracts is expected to be reflected in the second and the third quarters of the financial year 2024-25.


Tags: Pipe Tubular S. Arabia Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Poland’s Alchemia Boryszew plans to sell pipe subsidiary

31 May | Steel News

US line pipe imports up 221.2 percent in March from February

31 May | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for circular welded pipe from Thailand

31 May | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices stable or down slightly

30 May | Tube and Pipe

Russia’s Severstal increases pipe capacity via rolling mill modernization

29 May | Steel News

Spain’s Tubacex to sell 49% stake in tubular solutions business to Mubadala

28 May | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 9.1 percent in March from February

28 May | Steel News

US standard pipe imports up 15.4 percent in March from February

28 May | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian count rises

28 May | Steel News

Mexico preliminarily extends CVD on seamless steel pipes from China

28 May | Steel News