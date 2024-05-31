Saudi-based East Pipes inks multi contracts for pipe supply

Friday, 31 May 2024 12:12:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced that it has inked a contract with local company Alrawaf Contracting Company for the supply of coated steel pipes worth over SAR 142 million ($37.86 million), including tax.

Under the contract, East Pipes Co. will supply coated steel pipes to Alrawaf over a period of 19 months. The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 and the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

In addition, the company has also inked multi contracts with local company Al-Rashid Trading & Contracting Company for the supply of steel pipes worth over SAR 57 million ($15.2 million), including tax. Under the contracts, East Pipes Co. will supply steel pipes to Al-Rashid over a period of four months. The financial impact of these contracts is expected to be reflected in the second and the third quarters of the financial year 2024-25.