Saudi-based APC to supply steel pipes to McDermott Arabia Company

Thursday, 06 October 2022 11:03:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Arabian Pipes Company (APC) has announced that it has signed a supply contract with Saudi Arabia-based energy company McDermott Arabia Company Limited (MACL) for steel pipes worth around SAR 450 million ($120 million).

Under the contract, Arabian Pipes Company will supply oil and gas pipes to MACL for up to 12 months.

Meanwhile, in September, APC also signed a supply contract with Saudi Arabian state-owned oil and gas company Aramco for steel pipes worth SAR 155 million ($41.3 million).