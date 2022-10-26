﻿
English
Saudi-based APC to supply steel pipes to Aramco

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 12:51:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Saudi Arabia-based pipe manufacturer Arabian Pipes Company (APC) has announced that it has signed a supply contract with Saudi Arabian oil and gas company Aramco for steel pipes worth around SAR 22 million ($5.86 million).

Under the contract, Arabian Pipes Company will supply pipes to Aramco for up to six months.

The financial impact of this contract is expected to be reflected in the second quarter of 2023.

The companies had signed a similar contract worth around SAR 155 million in September this year.


