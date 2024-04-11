Sales of vehicles in China total 2.69 million units in Mar, up 70.2%

Thursday, 11 April 2024 10:16:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March, production and sales of vehicles in China totaled 2.68 million units and 2.69 million units, up 78.4 percent and 70.2 percent month on month, while increasing by four percent and 9.9 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). In the first three months, production and sales of vehicles in the country amounted to 6.61 million units and 6.72 million units, up 6.4 percent and 10.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 2.25 million units and 2.23 million units, down 76.7 percent and 67.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 4.7 percent and 10.9 percent year on year, respectively. In the January-March period, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 5.61 million units and 5.68 million units, up 6.6 percent and 10.7 percent year on year.

In March, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 437,000 units and 458,000 units, up 88.1 percent and 82.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 0.7 percent and 5.6 percent year on year, respectively. In the first three months, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 997,000 units and 1.03 million units, up 5.1 percent and 10.1 percent year on year.

In the third month, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China totaled 863,000 units and 883,000 units, increasing by 28.1 percent and 35.3 percent year on year, while in the first three months, production and sales of new energy vehicles in China amounted to 2.12 million units and 2.09 million units, up 28.2 percent and 31.8 percent year on year.