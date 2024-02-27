﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index stands at 1.38 in January

Tuesday, 27 February 2024 11:05:11 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index stood at 1.38 in January this year, up from 1.2 recorded in December last year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

Demand from downstream users shrunk due to the Chinese New Year holiday in February. Meanwhile, a new round of subsidy policies has not been issued yet, resulting in the prevailing cautious sentiments among consumers.

In February, vehicle sales may decline significantly compared to January. CADA suggested distributors should exert reasonable control over inventory levels in February.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

Heavy truck sales in China increase by 99 percent in January

23 Feb | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 14% in Feb 1-17

22 Feb | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 57.4 percent in January

19 Feb | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales down 22.7 percent in January

08 Feb | Steel News

CPCA: 37% drop in China’s estimated passenger NEV wholesale sales in Jan

05 Feb | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales rise by 46% in Jan 1-21

25 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales to rise by 70.2% in Jan

19 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: Market share of NEVs in China reaches 35.7% in 2023, up 8.1 percentage points

10 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 9% in December

05 Jan | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 35 percent in 2023

02 Jan | Steel News