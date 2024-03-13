﻿
Sales of passenger vehicles in China total 1.33 million units in Feb, down 37%

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 10:48:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In February, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 1.273 million units and 1.333 million units, down 38.9 percent and 37 percent month on month, while decreasing by 25.8 percent and 19.4 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In the first two months, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 3.36 million units and 3.451 million units, up 7.9 percent and 10.6 percent year on year.

In February, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 233,000 units and 251,000 units, down 28.9 percent and 22.6 percent month on month, while decreasing by 26.6 percent and 22.5 percent year on year, respectively.     

In the first two months, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 560,000 units and 575,000 units, up 9.0 percent and 14.1 percent year on year.

In February, China exported 377,000 vehicles, down 14.9 percent month on month, while up 14.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period this year, China exported 822,000 vehicles, up 30.5 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

