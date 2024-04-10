CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales in Mar up 52.8% from Feb

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 09:53:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in March this year amounted to 1.687 million units, up six percent year on year, while rising by 52.8 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to March 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China totaled 4.829 million units, up 13.1 percent year on year.

In March, China exported 406,000 units of passenger vehicles, up 39 percent year on year and rising by 36 percent month on month, hitting the highest historical level for a single month.

In the January-March period this year, China exported 1.063 million units, up 36 percent year on year.