Friday, 23 February 2024 12:09:43 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 96,900 units, up 86 percent month on month, while rising by 99 percent year on year, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

The relatively low sales volume in January last year and the full working month in January this year contributed to the good performance of heavy truck sales in the given month.