Friday, 26 April 2024 17:00:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index stood at 1.56 in March this year, which is above the warning level though down from 1.74 recorded in February this year, signaling the easing of pressure from inventory, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to CADA, March is the traditional peak season for vehicle sales, which improved during the month supported by Spring Auto Show.