CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.1 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:19:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 3.919 million units and 4.026 million units, increasing by 8.1 percent and 11.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In February alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 1.506 million units and 1.584 million units, decreasing by 37.5 percent and 35.1 percent month on month, while declining by 25.9 percent and 19.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) amounted to 1.252 million units and 1.207 million units, up 28.2 percent and 29.4 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 30.0 percent in the given period.

In February, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) totaled 464,000 units and 477,000 units, down 16.0 percent and 9.2 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 30.1 percent in the given month.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

