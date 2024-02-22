﻿
English
CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 14% in Feb 1-17

Thursday, 22 February 2024 11:50:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 559,000 units in the February 1-17 period this year, down 14 percent year on year, while decreasing 43 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to February 17, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.594 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.

In the February 1-17 period, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 165,000 units, down 15 percent year on year, while down 44 percent month on month.

In the current year up to February 17, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 832,000 units, up 59.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

