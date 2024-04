Tuesday, 02 April 2024 10:23:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

n March this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 106,000 units, up 77 percent month on month, while decreasing by eight percent year on year, according to the data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In the January-March period this year, heavy truck sales totaled 263,000 units, up nine percent year on year.