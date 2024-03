Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:06:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index stood at 1.74 in February this year, up from 1.38 recorded in January this year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to CADA, February is the traditional offseason for vehicle sales, while demand may improve in March with the stimulus of the Spring Auto Show.