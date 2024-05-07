Heavy truck sales in China down 25 percent in April from March

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 09:45:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In April this year, heavy truck sales (including chassis and tractors) in China amounted to 87,000 units, down 25 percent month on month, while increasing by five percent year on year, according to the preliminary data issued by cvworld.cn, a Chinese auto industry information service provider.

In the January-April period this year, heavy truck sales totaled 360,000 units, up 11 percent year on year. Meanwhile, heavy truck sales are expected to continue to increase on year-on-year basis in the near future.