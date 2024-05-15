﻿
CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 32.3 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 10:25:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-April period this year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 2.985 million units and 2.94 million units, up 30.3 percent and 32.3 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 32.4 percent in the given period.

In April, production and sales of NEVs totaled 870,000 units and 850,000 units, up 35.9 percent and 33.5 percent year on year, respectively, with the market share of NEVs reaching 36 percent in the given month.

In April, China exported 114,000 NEVs, up 13.3 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China exported 421,000 NEVs, up 20.8 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

