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CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down 5.4 percent in Jan-July 2026

Thursday, 13 August 2026 09:46:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 14.967 million units and 14.988 million units, decreasing by 5.5 percent and 5.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In July alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.246 million units and 2.268 million units, down 2.1 percent and 0.9 percent year on year, while decreasing by 5.4 percent and 5.6 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first seven months this year, China's passenger vehicle exports amounted to 5.354 million units, up 72.5 percent year on year.

In July, China's passenger vehicle exports totaled 922,000 units, up 2.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 84.6 percent year on year.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

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