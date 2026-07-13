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CAAM: Passenger vehicle sales in China down six percent in H1 2026

Monday, 13 July 2026 12:25:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 12.721 million units and 12.72 million units, decreasing by 5.9 percent and 6.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In June alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.373 million units and 2.402 million units, down 2.8 percent and 5.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.9 percent and 6.6 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first six months this year, China’s passenger vehicle exports amounted to 4.432 million units, up 71.7 percent year on year.

In June, China’s passenger vehicle exports totaled 905,000 units, up 11.7 percent month on month, while increasing by 80.2 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

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