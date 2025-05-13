 |  Login 
China's excavator sales increase by 17.6 percent in April

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 09:48:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In April this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 22,142 units, up 17.6 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).    

In particular, in April, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 12,547 units, increasing by 16.4 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 9,595 units, up 19.3 percent year on year.   

In the January-April period this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 83,514 units, up 21.4 percent year on year. In particular, in the first four months of the current year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 49,109 units, increasing by 31.9 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 34,405 units, up 9.02 percent year on year.   


