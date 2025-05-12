CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.8 percent in Jan-Apr

In the January-April period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 10.175 million units and 10.06 million units, increasing by 12.9 percent and 10.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In April this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.619 million units and 2.59 million units, increasing by 8.9 percent and 9.8 percent year on year, while down 12.9 percent and 11.2 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first four months, China’s vehicle exports amounted to 1.937 million units, up 6.0 percent year on year, while in April alone they totaled 517,000 units, up 2.0 percent month on month, while rising by 2.6 percent year on year.

In the first four months of the current year, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China amounted to 4.429 million units and 4.3 million units, up 48.3 percent and 46.2 percent, year on year, respectively. Sales of new energy vehicles accounted for 42.7 percent of total new vehicle sales in the given period.

In April, production and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China totaled 1.251 million units and 1.226 million units, up 43.8 percent and 44.2 percent year on year, respectively, while sales of NEVs accounted for 47.3 percent of total new vehicle sales.

In the first four months, China’s NEV exports amounted to 642,000 units, up 52.6 percent year on year, while in April alone they totaled 200,000 units, up 76.0 percent year on year, while rising by 27.0 percent month on month.