 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 13% in May

Friday, 06 June 2025 11:03:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.93 million units in May this year, up 13.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to May 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 8.802 million units, up by nine percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.056 million units, up 30.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 14.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to May 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 4.38 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 1.24 million units in May

05 Jun | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China down 5 percent in May from April

03 Jun | Steel News

China's excavator sales increase by 17.6 percent in April

13 May | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 12.4 percent in Jan-Apr

13 May | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.8 percent in Jan-Apr

12 May | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 17% in April

09 May | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China down 19 percent in April from March

06 May | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 13.6% in February

21 Feb | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 0.8% in January

18 Feb | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 4.5 percent in 2024

14 Jan | Steel News