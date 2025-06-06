CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 13% in May

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.93 million units in May this year, up 13.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 10.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to May 31, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 8.802 million units, up by nine percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 1.056 million units, up 30.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 14.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to May 31, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 4.38 million units, up 34.0 percent year on year.