Passenger vehicle sales in China up 12.4 percent in Jan-Apr

In the January-April period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China totaled 8.765 million units and 8.641 million units, up 14.5 percent and 12.4 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In April alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 2.257 million units and 2.224 million units, up 10.2 percent and 11.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 12.4 percent and 10.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first four months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles amounted to 1.41 million units and 1.418 million units, increasing by 4.1 percent and 2.0 percent year on year, respectively.

In April alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 362,000 units and 367,000 units, up 1.3 percent and 2.7 percent year on year, while down 16.0 percent and 17.9 percent month on month, respectively.