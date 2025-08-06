 |  Login 
CPCA raises its forecast for vehicle sales in China in 2025

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 09:49:24 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has stated that passenger vehicle sales in China are expected to amount to 24.35 million units in 2025, up six percent year on year, up 300,000 units compared to the forecast for the year it had made in June.

The CPCA has estimated that China’s passenger vehicle exports will reach 5.46 million units in 2025, up 14 percent year on year, increasing by 160,000 units compared to the forecast made at the beginning of the current year.

At the same time, overall vehicle wholesale sales are likely to total 34.04 million units in 2025, up eight percent year on year, five percentage points higher compared to the forecast made at the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, the CPCA has said that wholesale sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China are expected to reach 15.48 million units in 2025, up 27 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

