CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 8.3 percent in H1 2026

In the January-June period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.272 million units and 2.297 million units, increasing by 8.2 percent and 8.3 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In June alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 387,000 units and 409,000 units, up 9.5 percent and 10.7 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.3 percent and 8.5 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first six months this year, China’s commercial vehicle exports amounted to 664,000 units, up 32.5 percent year on year.

In June, China’s commercial vehicle exports totaled 133,000 units, up 10.3 percent month on month, while increasing by 46.7 percent year on year.