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CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 7.7 percent in Jan-July 2026

Thursday, 13 August 2026 09:44:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.6 million units and 2.614 million units, increasing by 8.4 percent and 7.7 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In July alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 328,000 units and 317,000 units, up 10.0 percent and 3.5 percent year on year, while decreasing by 15.4 percent and 22.5 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first seven months this year, China's commercial vehicle exports amounted to 785,000 units, up 36.1 percent year on year.

In July, China's commercial vehicle exports totaled 121,000 units, down 8.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 59.6 percent year on year.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

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