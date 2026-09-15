CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 7.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In the January-August period this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 2.916 million units and 2.946 million units, increasing by 7.5 percent and 7.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In August alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 315,000 units and 328,000 units, down 0.1 percent and up 3.8 percent year on year, while decreasing by 3.8 percent and rising by 3.6 percent month on month, respectively.

In the first eight months this year, China's commercial vehicle exports amounted to 905,000 units, up 38.1 percent year on year.

In August, China's commercial vehicle exports totaled 120,000 units, down 0.8 percent month on month, while increasing by 53.3 percent year on year.