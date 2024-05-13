CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.2 percent in January-April

Monday, 13 May 2024 09:48:21 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 9.012 million units and 9.079 million units, increasing by 7.9 percent and 10.2 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In April alone, production and sales of automotive vehicles in China amounted to 2.406 million units and 2.359 million units, decreasing by 10.5 percent and 12.5 percent month on month, while rising by 12.8 percent and 9.3 percent year on year, respectively.