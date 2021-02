Monday, 15 February 2021 16:06:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

South Korea’s crude steel output in 2020 totaled 67.09 million mt, down by six percent year on year, falling below 70 million mt due to the coronavirus as expected, according to the Korea Iron and Steel Association.

This was the first time the country’s crude steel production fell below 70 million mt after it produced 68.57 million mt of crude steel in 2016. In 2018, the country produced 72.46 million mt of crude steel, while in 2019 it produced 71.41 million mt.