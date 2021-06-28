Russia’s TMK upgrades pipe heat treatment equipment at PNTZ

Monday, 28 June 2021 15:46:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it will upgrade its pipe heat treatment equipment at Pervouralsk Pipe Plant (PNTZ), enabling the plant to reduce resource consumption and expand its size range of high-tech products. The company will invest more than RUB 500 million ($6.9 million) in the upgrade.

During the first phase of the upgrade, a roller hearth furnace in a tube drawing shop has already been upgraded, allowing the plant to produce new product types with required mechanical properties to Russian and European quality standards. The new advanced technology has allowed, in particular, to decrease the lower temperature limit in the furnace by 200 degrees. PNTZ plans to upgrade two more furnaces in its tube drawing shops in 2021.

“By upgrading the heat treatment equipment, PNTZ will reduce consumption of shielding and natural gas by 1.5–2 times, which will improve the plant’s environmental performance while bringing significant economic benefits. The RUB 60 million phase one upgrade is expected to generate annual savings of RUB 47 million and additional revenue due to new product types. Upon the completion of our RUB 500 million investment program, these figures will increase significantly,” Vyacheslav Popkov, TMK’s first deputy CEO, said.