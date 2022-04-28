﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s TMK plans to launch pipes for hydrogen transportation in H1

Thursday, 28 April 2022 14:57:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it plans to bring the market a new range of pipes for hydrogen transportation in the second half this year. The tests of the line pipes for hydrogen transportation are now at the completion stage.

TMK will continue to supply its products for the nuclear power and renewable energy industries as part of the upcoming low-carbon transition. The company also plans to supply pipes for hydrogen energy projects and offer solutions for fuels such as green ammonia, biodiesel and biomethane.

“As regards the outlook for energy transition products, we have analyzed our current portfolio and concluded that at the moment it accounts for about 15 percent of TMK’s shipments. We will further increase the share of these products, and we are confident that they will remain in demand,” said Konstantin Belyaev, TMK’s deputy director for the Development of New Products for Infrastructure Facilities.


Tags: pipe tubular Russia CIS production TMK 

Similar articles

20 Jul

TMK’s pipe shipments up 14 percent in H1
21 Apr

TMK’s pipe shipments down 3.7 percent in Q1 from Q4 level
21 Apr

TMK’s pipe shipments decline in Q1 from Q4 level
12 Nov

TMK GIPI to supply steel pipes for pipeline project in Oman
02 Oct

TMK inks memorandum of cooperation for Sakhalin-II project
27 Apr

TMK’s pipe shipments decline in Q1 over Q4
28 Jan

Russia’s pipe producers agree 15-17% price rise with Gazprom
27 Jan

TMK and RUSNANO expand high-tech pipe production
17 Dec

TMK to ship large diameter pipes to Transneft
28 Nov

TMK delivers complete drill column set to Surgutneftegaz