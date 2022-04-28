Russia’s TMK plans to launch pipes for hydrogen transportation in H1

Thursday, 28 April 2022 14:57:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it plans to bring the market a new range of pipes for hydrogen transportation in the second half this year. The tests of the line pipes for hydrogen transportation are now at the completion stage.

TMK will continue to supply its products for the nuclear power and renewable energy industries as part of the upcoming low-carbon transition. The company also plans to supply pipes for hydrogen energy projects and offer solutions for fuels such as green ammonia, biodiesel and biomethane.

“As regards the outlook for energy transition products, we have analyzed our current portfolio and concluded that at the moment it accounts for about 15 percent of TMK’s shipments. We will further increase the share of these products, and we are confident that they will remain in demand,” said Konstantin Belyaev, TMK’s deputy director for the Development of New Products for Infrastructure Facilities.