﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s TMK to produce new high quality products at Sinar pipe plant

Friday, 10 June 2022 12:39:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it is modernizing the main production of its Sinar pipe plant, aiming to increase productivity and ensure the release of new types of high quality products.

The new coupling-rolling equipment at pipe rolling shop No. 2 will allow the company to produce premium products and meet the highest quality requirements for products. In the pipe drawing shop No. 2, a new section for the production of couplings is currently being created and a new coupling-cutting machine has been put into operation.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Russia CIS Production TMK 

Similar articles

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

10 Jun | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices fall slightly amid unstable HRC prices

10 Jun | Tube and Pipe

India’s Welspun and Tata Steel form partnership to produce pipes for hydrogen transportation

10 Jun | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up during May 30-Jun 5

10 Jun | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 19.4 percent in April

09 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices indicate minor fluctuations

09 Jun | Tube and Pipe

US line pipe imports up 4.7 percent in April

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54.7 percent in Jan-Mar

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 55.5 percent in January-March

08 Jun | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

08 Jun | Tube and Pipe