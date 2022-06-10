Russia’s TMK to produce new high quality products at Sinar pipe plant

Friday, 10 June 2022 12:39:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced that it is modernizing the main production of its Sinar pipe plant, aiming to increase productivity and ensure the release of new types of high quality products.

The new coupling-rolling equipment at pipe rolling shop No. 2 will allow the company to produce premium products and meet the highest quality requirements for products. In the pipe drawing shop No. 2, a new section for the production of couplings is currently being created and a new coupling-cutting machine has been put into operation.