﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s TMK reports lower net profit and revenues in 2023

Friday, 01 March 2024 15:11:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steel pipe producer TMK has announced its financial results for the full year of 2023.

In the given year, the company’s net profit amounted to RUB 39.4 billion ($431.40 million), down by 6.1 percent year on year, while its sales revenues decreased by 13.5 percent compared to 2022 to RUB 544.3 billion ($5.96 billion). On the other hand, TMK’s adjusted EBITDA came to RUB 130.1 billion ($1.42 billion), remaining almost stable year on year, while its adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 2.3 percentage points to 23.9 percent.

In 2023, the company sold 4.19 million mt of pipes in total, of which the sales of seamless pipes amounted to 3.43 million mt and welded pipe sales to 760,000 mt.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the US and the UK governments have included some of the major Russian companies like TMK in their list of sanctioned companies. However, the impact from sanctions is expected to be small.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Russia CIS Fin. Reports TMK 

Similar articles

Mexico’s Papalotes Steel opens pipe distribution center

01 Mar | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices mostly indicate slight increases

29 Feb | Tube and Pipe

Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for AkerBP project in North Sea

29 Feb | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 18.5 percent in December

28 Feb | Steel News

US to continue AD/CVD orders on mechanical tubing from six countries

28 Feb | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 4.0 percent in January from December

26 Feb | Steel News

US rig count increases while Canadian count drops week-on-week

23 Feb | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 22.3 percent in December

23 Feb | Steel News

Australia launches exemption inquiry for HSS from four countries

23 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan sells land and buildings of Gemlik plant to Borçelik

23 Feb | Steel News