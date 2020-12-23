Russia’s TMK to start pipe shipments to Hungary

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 16:49:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s pipe producer TMK has announced that it will start its first pipe shipments to Hungary. TMK will sell 9.2 mt of small diameter stainless steel pipes manufactured by the company’s subsidiary Russia-based TMK-INOX.

The Hungarian customer is a private distributor specialized in the storage, wholesale and retail of products from high-strength durable stainless steel and aluminum.

“These shipments mark the launch of a new premium product in the European market - stainless steel pipe with high-quality surface for heat exchangers. We are convinced that our Hungarian partners will appreciate the advantages of TMK products and that we will continue expanding our presence in the market,” Vladimir Oborsky, TMK’s vice president for sales, said.