Russia’s Severstal develops new corrosion-resistant steel grade

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that, together with Volgogradneftemash OJSC, one of Russia’s largest technological equipment manufacturers for the gas, oil and petrochemical industries, it has developed and mastered the production of a new steel grade called 05KhG2BA under the Cordis brand.

Accordingly, the new corrosion-resistant steel product is suitable for manufacturing equipment to be used in an environment containing hydrogen sulfide. Also, the company has supplied 400 mt of this product for the construction of an absorber for the Astrakhan gas processing plant.