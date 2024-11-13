 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Russia’s...

Russia’s Severstal develops new corrosion-resistant steel grade

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 11:52:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that, together with Volgogradneftemash OJSC, one of Russia’s largest technological equipment manufacturers for the gas, oil and petrochemical industries, it has developed and mastered the production of a new steel grade called 05KhG2BA under the Cordis brand.

Accordingly, the new corrosion-resistant steel product is suitable for manufacturing equipment to be used in an environment containing hydrogen sulfide. Also, the company has supplied 400 mt of this product for the construction of an absorber for the Astrakhan gas processing plant.


Tags: Russia CIS Steelmaking Severstal 

Similar articles

Russia’s Severstal to increase output of thick sheets

14 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal to increase output and shipments of coated rolled products

08 Oct | Steel News

Severstal begins construction of iron pellet complex at Cherepovets

26 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal completes new roll-forming line for cold-formed sheet piles

05 Sep | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal increases HDG output in response to rising demand

22 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal overhauls continuous furnace No. 1

16 Aug | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal develops cold-formed sheet piles for many applications

26 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue rises in H1, sales volume drops

23 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal unveils new bimetallic product line

10 Jul | Steel News

Russia’s Severstal completes almost 40 percent of repair works at CherMK

14 Jun | Steel News