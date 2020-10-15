﻿
English
Russia’s OEMK completes overhaul of rolling mill

Thursday, 15 October 2020 17:05:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer Metalloinvest has announced that the company’s subsidiary Oskol Metallurgical Plant (OEMK) has completed a scheduled overhaul of its rolling mill 700, which produces long steel products and tubular and square billets with an annual capacity of 2.4 million mt.

The uninterrupted supply of rolled steel to the domestic and international markets depends on the rolling mill’s high-quality and seamless operation, and therefore the completion of the overhaul in a comprehensive and timely manner was essential.

“This system has been designed to identify various flaws. In the future, we will compile all the data about the equipment in the situational-analytical center, enabling us to quickly identify faults, and to eliminate them efficiently and systematically in order to prevent equipment failures,” Roman Soldatkin, deputy head of equipment at rolling mill No. 1, said.


