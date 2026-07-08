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EAEU extends AD measures on stainless seamless pipes from Ukraine

Wednesday, 08 July 2026 10:57:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on seamless corrosion-resistant stainless steel pipes from Ukraine until April 29, 2027.

The existing measure had been scheduled to expire on September 6, 2026. The extension follows the initiation of a repeated antidumping investigation on April 30, 2026, after an application submitted by Russia-based pipe producers TMK, TMK-INOX and Kiberstal, and supported by Kazan Pipe Rolling Plant.

The current antidumping duties on the given products from Ukraine range from 4.32 percent to 18.96 percent, depending on the manufacturer.

The subject products classified under HS codes 7304 41 000 1, 7304 41 000 5, 7304 41 000 8, 7304 49 100 0, 7304 49 930 1, 7304 49 930 9, 7304 49 950 1, 7304 49 950 9, 7304 49 990 0, 7304 90 000 1 and 7304 90 000 9.


Tags: Pipe Tubular CIS Quotas & Duties 

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