EEC extends AD measures on seamless OCTG from China

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on seamless oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from China until December 21, 2026 inclusive.

The existing measure had been scheduled to expire on April 26, 2026, but the extension follows the initiation of a repeated antidumping investigation on December 22, 2025, after a formal request was submitted to the EEC Department for Internal Market Protection. The repeated investigation will determine whether the antidumping duties should be maintained, amended or terminated after its completion in 2026.

The extension ensures the current duty remains in force, while authorities assess whether revoking the measure would likely lead to continued dumping and injury. The antidumping duties on OCTG from China range from 12.23 percent to 31 percent, depending on the manufacturer.