 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Ukraine...

Ukraine extends AD duty on coated steel from Russia and China

Friday, 23 May 2025 15:01:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping duties on imports of anti-corrosion coated steel from Russia and China for another five years.

The current antidumping duties, initially imposed in June 2019, are at 47.57 percent for Russia and 22.78 percent for China.

In addition, the ICIT has decided to review the existing antidumping duties on imports of seamless steel pipes and ferrous steel products without electrical insulation from China, which will expire soon.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Ukraine CIS Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Corinth Pipeworks to supply steel pipes for Adriatica pipeline project

23 May | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 43.2 percent in March from February

22 May | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices move sideways or rise slightly

22 May | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports down 12.2 percent in Q1

21 May | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 24.3 percent in Jan-Apr

20 May | Steel News

US rig count decreases while Canadian rig count increases this week

20 May | Steel News

Vallourec posts lower net profit despite higher revenues

15 May | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

15 May | Tube and Pipe

US maintains AD/CVD orders on LD welded pipe from six countries

15 May | Steel News