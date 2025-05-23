Ukraine extends AD duty on coated steel from Russia and China

Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade (ICIT) has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping duties on imports of anti-corrosion coated steel from Russia and China for another five years.

The current antidumping duties, initially imposed in June 2019, are at 47.57 percent for Russia and 22.78 percent for China.

In addition, the ICIT has decided to review the existing antidumping duties on imports of seamless steel pipes and ferrous steel products without electrical insulation from China, which will expire soon.