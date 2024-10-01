EEC launches AD sunset review on corrosion-resistant seamless pipes from China

The Department of Internal Market Protection of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has announced that it has decided to launch a sunset review on the antidumping duty on corrosion-resistant seamless pipes from China, due to the approaching expiry date. The request came from several Russian steelmakers.

The antidumping duty at 15.5 percent for China will expire in January 2025. Under the scope of the investigation, the commission will collect and analyze information as a case study for the resumption of dumping of imports and the causing of damage to the economy of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, unless the measure is imposed.

The products currently fall under the codes 7304 49 100 0, 7304 49 930 1, 7304 49 930 9, 7304 49 950 1, 7304 49 950 9 and 7304 49 990 0. The products in question are pipes made of corrosion-resistant steel with an outer diameter of up to 650 mm inclusive, made by the method of hot deformation.