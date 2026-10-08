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EEC extends AD measures on seamless OCTG from China for another five years

Thursday, 08 October 2026 10:45:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has extended the antidumping duty on seamless oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from China up to and including October 5, 2031.

The decision was adopted following a repeated antidumping investigation initiated by the Department for Internal Market Defence on December 22, 2025 due to the applicable measure expiration based on a complaint from goods manufacturers from the Eurasian Economic Union countries.

The application was submitted by Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant JSC, Pervouralsk New Pipe Plant JSC, Volzhsky Pipe Plant JSC, Seversky Pipe Plant JSC, Taganrog Metallurgical Works JSC, Sinarsky Pipe Plant JSC, and was supported by Vyksa Steel Works JSC, QazExpoCentre-Pipe LLP, and KSP Steel LLP.

The antidumping duties on OCTG from China ranges from 12.23 percent to 31.0 percent of the customs value, depending on the manufacturer. The measure was extended for the period of repeated investigation.

In February, the EEC extended the antidumping duty on the given products from China until December 21, 2026 inclusive, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Tags: Pipe Tubular CIS Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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