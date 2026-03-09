Ukraine launches AD probe into welded pipes from Turkey

Ukraine has initiated an antidumping investigation into imports of welded steel pipes from Turkey, according to a report by Ukraine’s Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade.

The applicants, including major Ukrainian steel and pipe producers Mariupol Metallurgical Plant, DMZ Kominmet, Trubostal Pipe Plant, Metinvest-SMC and Zaporizhstal, claimed that imports of Turkish welded pipes were sold in Ukraine at prices below the production costs of comparable Ukrainian products and that the imports in question increased by more than 400 percent during the investigation period between 2021 and the first quarter of 2025.

This surge in low-priced imports allegedly caused significant injury to domestic producers, including declining production volumes, falling domestic sales and lower utilization of manufacturing capacity.

The investigation will assess whether dumping has occurred and whether protective measures such as antidumping duties should be imposed.

The products subject to investigation fall under the codes 7306 30 49 90, 7306 30 77 90, 7306 30 80 90, 7306 30 12 00, 7306 61 92 00, and 7306 61 99 00.