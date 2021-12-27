﻿
English
EEC extends AD duty on steel pipes from Ukraine for five years

Monday, 27 December 2021 16:30:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced that it has decided to extend the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of certain pipes from Ukraine for a period of five years, as local producers have sufficient capacity to meet domestic demand.

The decision was made following the results of the reinvestigation of steel pipes from Ukraine on February 8, 2021.

In April this year, the EEC had extended the antidumping duty on imports of the given products until February 7, 2022, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The current antidumping duty rates stand at 18.9-37.8 percent, depending on the company and the product.


Tags: quotas & duties  tubular  Ukraine  pipe  CIS  |  similar articles »


