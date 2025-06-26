EEC extends AD duty on corrosion-resistant seamless pipes from China

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced the results of its sunset review of the antidumping duties on hot-deformed seamless pipes made of corrosion-resistant steel from China.

Based on the input from EAEU pipe manufacturers, the EEC has decided to extend the antidumping duty on the given products from China until June 2030. The antidumping duty stands at 15.5 percent.

The products in question currently fall under the codes 7304 49 100 0, 7304 49 930 1, 7304 49 930 9, 7304 49 950 1, 7304 49 950 9, and 7304 49 990 0.