 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EEC...

EEC extends AD duty on corrosion-resistant seamless pipes from China

Thursday, 26 June 2025 11:35:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) which includes Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Armenia, has announced the results of its sunset review of the antidumping duties on hot-deformed seamless pipes made of corrosion-resistant steel from China.

Based on the input from EAEU pipe manufacturers, the EEC has decided to extend the antidumping duty on the given products from China until June 2030. The antidumping duty stands at 15.5 percent.

The products in question currently fall under the codes 7304 49 100 0, 7304 49 930 1, 7304 49 930 9, 7304 49 950 1, 7304 49 950 9, and 7304 49 990 0.


Tags: Pipe Tubular CIS Steelmaking Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable

25 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Interpipe delivers OCTG solutions to increase gas output in Romania

25 Jun | Steel News

US OCTG imports up 24.9 percent in April 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 15.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

Saudi-based Abdullah Ibrahim Alsayegh chooses East Pipes for steel pipe supply

24 Jun | Steel News

Severstal launches new piling pipe line in Russia’s Vologda region

24 Jun | Steel News

Turkey maintains AD duty on certain pipe and sections from China and Taiwan

24 Jun | Steel News

US rig count decreases as Canadian rig count increases this week

24 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru restructures its production infrastructure

23 Jun | Steel News