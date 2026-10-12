Vallourec wins TotalEnergies contract for over 16,000 mt of pipes for Azerbaijan's Absheron gas field

France-based seamless pipe producer Vallourec has announced that it has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to supply more than 16,000 mt of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipes for the development of the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan.

Supply includes premium OCTG and 159 km of line pipes

The OCTG package includes pipes fitted with VAM premium connections, including the latest-generation VAM SLIJ-3 for demanding offshore applications, alongside accessories and CLEANWELL dope-free technology. Vallourec will also deliver approximately 159 kilometers of anti-corrosion-coated line pipes for onshore and offshore use, with its local VAM Caspian subsidiary available to support project operations.