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Vallourec wins TotalEnergies contract for over 16,000 mt of pipes for Azerbaijan's Absheron gas field

Monday, 12 October 2026 14:18:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based seamless pipe producer Vallourec has announced that it has secured a contract from TotalEnergies to supply more than 16,000 mt of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) and line pipes for the development of the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan.

Supply includes premium OCTG and 159 km of line pipes

The OCTG package includes pipes fitted with VAM premium connections, including the latest-generation VAM SLIJ-3 for demanding offshore applications, alongside accessories and CLEANWELL dope-free technology. Vallourec will also deliver approximately 159 kilometers of anti-corrosion-coated line pipes for onshore and offshore use, with its local VAM Caspian subsidiary available to support project operations.

Tags: Pipe Tubular Azerbaijan CIS Vallourec 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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