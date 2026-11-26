Azerbaijan-based steel producer Baku Steel Company (BSC) has announced that it has signed a letter of intent with Italian companies Dismas Trading S.r.l. and Edgar H. Greenham & Co. S.r.l. to expand its seamless steel pipe sales in the Italian market. The agreement was signed during the Azerbaijan-Italy Business Forum held in Baku by BSC general director Kamal Ibrahimov and Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce president Manuela Traldi, representing the Italian partners.

Under the agreement, the companies will cooperate to promote BSC's seamless steel pipes in Italy, with the Italian partners facilitating access to domestic distributors and industrial customers.

Baku Steel highlights industrial digitalization and higher value-added production

During the forum, BSC deputy general director Sultan Askarov highlighted the company's implementation of automation, artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve production efficiency and develop higher value-added steel products.

Baku Steel Company, the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus, produces steel products for the construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors. Its seamless steel pipes are manufactured at its Azerboru production facility in Sumgayit, Azerbaijan.