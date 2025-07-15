 |  Login 
Baku Steel doubles Azerboru’s pipe output with major modernization phase

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 10:22:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Baku Steel Company CJSC (BSC) has announced that it has successfully completed the first phase of its large-scale modernization program at the Azerboru pipe plant in Azerbaijan. The project is a central part of BSC’s long-term development strategy, designed to transform Azerboru into a modern, export-oriented production hub specializing in technologically advanced steel pipes.

TPA-250 mill overhauled, cutting-edge equipment installed

The upgrade focused on a comprehensive overhaul of the TPA-250 pipe rolling mill, including the replacement of main rolling and heating furnace components, the preparatory work for installing an induction heating system, and the installation of modern equipment by Danobat for threading of pipes and couplings, automated pipe transportation lines and coupling installation systems. These upgrades have boosted production efficiency and enhanced quality control and have enabled the stable production of complex pipe connections.

Key outcomes of the first-phase modernization

BSC has managed to double Azerboru’s pipe production capacity to 60,000 mt per year, to launch the production of pipes up to 245 mm in diameter and 20 mm in wall thickness, and to initiate serial production for new grades, including P110.


