Russia’s MMK sees 13.4 percent fall in crude steel output in Q1

Russian steelmaker MMK Group has released its operational results for the first quarter this year.

Accordingly, in the first quarter, the company’s crude steel output totaled 2.57 million mt, increasing by 8.6 percent quarter on quarter due to the completion of the overhaul of basic oxygen furnace no. 2. MMK ’s crude steel output fell by 13.4 percent year on year due to the weaker domestic business activity in Russia amid high interest rates, and the unfavorable market conditions in Turkey.

The company’s pig iron production in the first quarter went up by 2.5 percent compared to the previous quarter totaling 2.18 million mt, while pig iron production decreased by 6.9 compared to the same period of 2024, reflecting the increased number of major repairs on its blast furnaces.