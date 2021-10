Friday, 01 October 2021 11:58:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced that its subsidiary Beloretsk Metallurgical Plant (BMK) has supplied more than 200,000 mt of spring wire to Russia-based Tekhpolymer Group’s Geosynthetic Materials Plant. The products will be used for the construction of federal highways in Russia.

The spring wires with diameters of 0.6-1.0 mm, which were supplied through Mechel’s trading division Mechel-Service, will increase the strength of the road surfaces.