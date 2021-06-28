﻿
Russia-based EVRAZ ZSMK to increase wire production

Monday, 28 June 2021 15:47:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian mining and steelmaking company EVRAZ Group has announced that its subsidiary EVRAZ ZSMK has commissioned two new drawing mills which will increase the production of thin-diameter wire, which is in demand in the market.

With the new mills, the company will be able to increase production volumes by 1,100 mt per month or by 13,200 mt per year. The new equipment will allow the company to produce high quality wire of thin diameters in the range of 2.2-3.6 mm. 

There are 56 drawing mills in the steel-rolling shop of EVRAZ ZSMK, which produce wire of different grades, with thick, medium and thin diameters. The total productivity is more than 200,000 mt of products per year.


